Beaton Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,587.67.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,029.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

