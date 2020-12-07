Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.37). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.50. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.86.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.