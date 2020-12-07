Barclays Lowers Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $220.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total transaction of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,937. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

