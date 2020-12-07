Barclays Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HXL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.52.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

