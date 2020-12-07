Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.76% of Badger Meter worth $14,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMI opened at $83.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.82.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.