B. Riley Raises Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target to $11.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

