B. Riley Raises Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target to $14.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

