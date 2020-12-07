B. Riley Raises HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target to $40.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

HMST stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $165,476.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,007 shares of company stock worth $1,095,541 in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

