B. Riley Boosts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $25.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.56. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $24.64.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $335,058. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

