Axa S.A. Takes Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 86,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,955,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 68,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,515 shares of company stock worth $835,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

