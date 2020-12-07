Axa S.A. Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 7.00% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

NYSE:PSTH opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

About Pershing Square Tontine

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

