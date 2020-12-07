Axa S.A. Takes $2.34 Million Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of The Providence Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

Shares of PRSC opened at $138.19 on Monday. The Providence Service Co. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,302.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.57.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. TheStreet raised The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Providence Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.