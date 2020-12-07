Axa S.A. Sells 72,000 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Pluralsight worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PS. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth $15,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after buying an additional 756,777 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,947,000 after buying an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 2,076,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,810,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 488,746 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of PS opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Pluralsight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

