Axa S.A. Sells 60,995 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,995 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.24.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

