Axa S.A. Sells 500 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $70.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

