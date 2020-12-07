Axa S.A. Sells 47,183 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,183 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 415.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $2,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOS. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

NYSE:AOS opened at $55.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

