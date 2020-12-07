Axa S.A. Sells 47,183 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,183 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,183. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

