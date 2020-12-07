Axa S.A. Sells 32,580 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

NYSE:RJF opened at $95.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,122 over the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

