Axa S.A. Sells 300 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.19 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.