Axa S.A. Sells 21,600 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Cabot worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $43.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

