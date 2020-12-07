Axa S.A. Sells 1,749 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 236.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,611,000 after purchasing an additional 731,830 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 36.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 843,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after buying an additional 225,318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after buying an additional 94,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 95,137 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,172,000. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $61.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

