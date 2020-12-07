Axa S.A. Sells 13,900 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.50% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $573.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

