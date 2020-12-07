Axa S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.50% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $17.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.