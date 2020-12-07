Axa S.A. Raises Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of American Woodmark worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $87.57 on Monday. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.