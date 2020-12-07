Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 100.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. UBS Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

