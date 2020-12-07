Axa S.A. Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,828,000 after buying an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,586 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 84,435 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 86.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

