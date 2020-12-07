Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.27% of GMS worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 233.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 452.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 466,280 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in GMS by 158.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 261,700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in GMS by 1,318.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GMS by 51.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMS opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

