Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 181,711 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 54.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth $709,000. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

