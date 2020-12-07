Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 120,444 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $80,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.