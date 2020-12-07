Axa S.A. Makes New Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.50.

Shares of CVNA opened at $243.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $252.36.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,310,861 shares of company stock valued at $547,672,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

