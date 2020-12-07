Axa S.A. Invests $2.34 Million in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in The Providence Service by 1,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 41,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $138.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $138.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,302.78 and a beta of 0.84.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

