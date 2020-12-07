Axa S.A. Invests $1.94 Million in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $3,476,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $2,142,250.00. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $117.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

