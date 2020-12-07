Axa S.A. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of Cabot worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 3.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

