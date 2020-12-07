Axa S.A. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $57.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

