Axa S.A. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $57.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

