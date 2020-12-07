Axa S.A. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,580 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $4,115,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,337 shares of company stock worth $6,146,122 over the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RJF opened at $95.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

