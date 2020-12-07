Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

NYSE TSN opened at $70.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

