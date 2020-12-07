Axa S.A. Decreases Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,995 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after buying an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

