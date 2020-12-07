Axa S.A. Buys Shares of 19,690 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total transaction of $31,485,100.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

