Axa S.A. Buys 7,000 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,001,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $18.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

