Axa S.A. Buys 67,700 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of EQT worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in EQT by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

