Axa S.A. Buys 2,300 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DaVita by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after acquiring an additional 114,536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in DaVita by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.