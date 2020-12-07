Axa S.A. Buys 1,385 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.91 and its 200 day moving average is $226.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.