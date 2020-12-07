Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,625 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,019,000 after buying an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $23,846,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $23,758,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,590 shares of company stock worth $20,876,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

