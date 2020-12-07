Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 120,444 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Axa S.A. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of nVent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,319,000 after acquiring an additional 810,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,847,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,967,000 after acquiring an additional 179,085 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,534,000 after acquiring an additional 518,480 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 598,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,923,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 371,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

