Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,900 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,378,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Autogrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $6.46 on Monday. Autogrill has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36.

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

