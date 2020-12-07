AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of AuraSource stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. AuraSource has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

