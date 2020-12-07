ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,819,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 3,531,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,762.3 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
