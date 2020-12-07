Asana (ASAN) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ASAN opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

