Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 950,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 678.6 days.
OTCMKTS ASBRF opened at $41.00 on Monday. Asahi Group has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.84.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.